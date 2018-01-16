Prince William and Princess Kate, pregnant with the couple's third child, were greeted with cheers and teddy bears for their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in Coventry today.

Kate, covering her baby bump in a bright pink Mulberry coat, and William made their first stop at Coventry Cathedral.

They then visited Rising Cafe, a local restaurant that aims to provide work and training for young people overcoming drug and alcohol addictions, a key component of William's and Kate's charitable work.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge later met with patients and staff at Coventry University to learn about an innovative training center for nurses, midwives and paramedics at the campus' new $75 million health and science facility.

The day in Coventry is an opportunity for Kate, 36, and William, 35, to hear from the local community and celebrate the city’s history, people and heritage. Their final stop was at a youth services center that works with young people living in "challenging circumstances."

Kate also wore the pink Mulberry coat on a visit to the Sept. 11 memorial in New York City in 2014 and again just before she gave birth to Charlotte in May 2015.

William and Kate have been busy since relocating the family full-time back to London. Tomorrow, Kate will visit Great Ormond Street Hospital and visit an elementary school tennis program in her role as the new patron of Wimbledon.

Kensington Palace announced yesterday the details of William and Kate's upcoming tour of Norway and Sweden. The visit, which will kick off Jan. 30, was postponed last fall due to Kate's severe morning sickness.

The couple will be hosted by their royal counterparts in Norway and Sweden at the end of February. They will also attend a glittering reception in Sweden and mingle with Hollywood stars like Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and actor Stellan Skarsgard.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will join them on many of their engagements in Sweden.

It will be the first visit to Norway and Sweden for both William and Kate. The visit is at the request of the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office and comes among a series of trips by members of the royal family to shore up relationships with European countries as the U.K. negotiates its exit from the European Union.

William and Kate visited Poland and Germany earlier this summer and Paris last spring, while William made a solo royal tour to Finland in December.

The couple's communications secretary, Jason Knauf, said the trip was an opportunity for the couple to meet their Scandinavian counterparts and get to know the people in Sweden and Norway.

“Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, those working in the mental health sector, and leaders in business, academia and scientific research, government, civil society and the creative industries," Knauf said.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will not be joining their parents on their upcoming tour due to school. Charlotte started her first year of nursery school last week, while George has been attending St. Thomas' Battersea full-time since September.