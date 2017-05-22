Princess Kate stars in new video for Children’s Hospice Week

May 22, 2017, 11:14 AM ET
Princess Kate has recorded a heartfelt new public service announcement to kick off Children's Hospice Week in the U.K., and she got a little help from singer Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran's song, "Lego House," is featured in the new video released today by Kensington Palace.

Sheeran is an ambassador for East Anglia Children's Hospital (EACH), where Kate serves as royal patron. Kate recorded the video at the hospital, located in Quidenham, England, in January when she visited children and there families there.

"For any parent, being told that your child may have a life-limiting condition, or may die young, will be one of the most difficult and isolating experiences you can face,” Kate says in the video. “Having someone to help you come to terms with this news, and the professional support and care that comes with this, can make an enormous difference. It can help families make the most of every precious moment they have together.”

Kate, who has made palliative and hospice care a component of her charitable work, praised the "dedicated and inspirational staff" who provide services to families coming to terms with the need for critical health care or the death of a loved one.

"I hope you will join me in shining a light on the dedicated and inspirational staff and volunteers, and the lifeline services they provide for children and their families," Kate says. "The work they do is extraordinary, and it really does make a world of difference.”

Later today, Kate is expected to accompany Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to the Chelsea Flower Show. The annual show, one of the most popular events in London, is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors.

Kate and her family, including Prince William and their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, spent the weekend in Berkshire, England, celebrating the wedding of Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, to financier James Matthews.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walks with the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, May 20, 2017.

Britain's prince George, a pageboy, and princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, stand with their nanny as they attend the wedding of their aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, May 20, 2017.

George and Charlotte had starring roles in their aunt's wedding, serving as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.