Priyanka Chopra Says Her 'Quantico' Concussion Happened for 'Really Stupid Reason'

“Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra said the “minor incident” she suffered on set that landed her in the hospital earlier this month happened for “a really stupid reason.”

“I had a concussion, but I wish I had a better story to say that I was doing a stunt and someone punched me in the face, but none of that happened,” Chopra, 34, said on “Good Morning America” today. “It was a wet road and rubber boots. It was a really stupid reason to fall and get a concussion. It was not at all dramatic.”

The Indian-born actress, who is notorious for performing a lot of her own stunts on-screen, joked that if she had been in heels rather than wearing flats at the time, she wouldn’t have fallen.

“If I was in heels I wouldn’t have fallen,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of action movies when I was India so I have a lot of experience with it and actually really enjoy doing my own stunts. I trust my body, my instincts.”

After the show's recent midseason premiere, viewers are curious where the relationship between Chopra and co-star Blair Underwood’s characters is going.

Underwood said of Chopra's character, “I can tell you that as the protagonist of the show, she’s trained in the FBI, she’s trained in the CIA, [and] at some point that training is over."

“So when that training is over, I think our roles might change a bit. The relationships, the dynamics may change a bit,” Underwood, who plays Owen Hall, the lead CIA instructor, said behind the scenes of “GMA.”

A new episode of “Quantico” airs tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.