Read Naomi Watts' moving tribute to Heath Ledger on 10-year anniversary of death

Jan 22, 2018, 4:25 PM ET
PHOTO: Heath Ledger and Naomi Watt at the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2004.Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Heath Ledger and Naomi Watt at the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2004.

It's been 10 years since the untimely death of Heath Ledger and many around the world are remembering him, including ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts.

Watts, 49, took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of Ledger, who passed away in 2008 from an accidental overdose in his Manhattan home.

PHOTO: Naomi Watts Heath Ledger attend the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on Feb. 29, 2004 in Hollywood. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Naomi Watts Heath Ledger attend the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on Feb. 29, 2004 in Hollywood.

"Thinking about this beautiful soul today," she began in a caption. "10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original."

"Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent," Watts concluded. "I will never forget his gentle spirit."

Watts and Ledger began dating in 2002. The two fell in love on the set of the 2003 film, "Ned Kelly." Their relationship ended in 2004.

