It's been 10 years since the untimely death of Heath Ledger and many around the world are remembering him, including ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts.

Watts, 49, took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of Ledger, who passed away in 2008 from an accidental overdose in his Manhattan home.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

"Thinking about this beautiful soul today," she began in a caption. "10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original."

"Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent," Watts concluded. "I will never forget his gentle spirit."

Watts and Ledger began dating in 2002. The two fell in love on the set of the 2003 film, "Ned Kelly." Their relationship ended in 2004.