Robin Wright sat down with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan to discuss her upcoming film "Wonder Woman," and offered a hint at what to expect on the new season of "House of Cards."

Wright said she was thrilled to be a part of the action-packed movie as General Antiope, Wonder Woman's aunt.

"The most empowering was to get into that physical shape," she said. "So we were doing horseback riding training, weight training, martial arts, and 2,000 to 3,000 calories a day.

"To be around all of those women, all of us supporting one another, cheerleading for one another wanting everyone to do their very best, it was great," she added.

Wright said she is excited for a certain group of fans to see "Wonder Woman," which hits theaters June 2.

"The next generation," she said. "Those little kids and little men can say ... ‘Women can do what we can do.’"

Wright also revealed what to expect in the upcoming fifth season of "House of Cards."

"I will tell you that things are going to become very difficult for Francis [played by Kevin Spacey] and things are going to become very interesting for Claire," she said.