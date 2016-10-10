Ryan Lochte Engaged to Model Kayla Rae Reid

She said "Yes!"

"Dancing With the Stars" Ryan Lochte, 32, popped the question to his girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid over the weekend and then posted a pic of the happy moment.

"Memories forever!!! #thelochtes #LA," he wrote next to an image of the couple kissing in front of a beautiful backdrop.

Memories forever!!! #thelochtes #LA A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Oct 9, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT

Reid also took to Instagram with a different angle of the moment.

"Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU," she wrote.

Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU. ?? A photo posted by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on Oct 9, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT

Lochte spoke about Reid, a former Playmate, with USA Today recently, teasing that a proposal was coming.

“When I realized this was ‘the one’ was when she stuck behind me through this ... She still loves me and she’s still right there with me," he said of his troubles in Rio at the 2016 Olympics Games earlier this summer.

For admittingly “overexaggerating” aspects of an incident that took place during the games, Lochte, a six-time gold medalist, and other swimmers involved were suspended for 10 months by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming.

Awwwwweee ?????????????? A photo posted by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on Oct 6, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT

The two have been dating since January of this year.