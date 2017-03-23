Scarlett Johansson on feminism, the Women's March and her new film

Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she spoke passionately at the Women's March earlier this year, and now the actress has explained why it was important for her to be there and to continue fighting for women's rights.

"I think it's important to know that the Women's March was not against Donald Trump. It was simply a march for women," the 32-year-old star told British TV show "Lorraine." I think people in general can sometimes forget that their rights are not ones that are just a given -- it's something that you have to fight for and continue to protect, your rights to your body, to choose what happens to your body, your right to equal and fair pay."

She continued, "These are issues that are important to highlight, that there is an imbalance and that gender bias does exist, and we all need to stand together to support one another and highlight that imbalance -- continue to fight for our rights. I think it's important to just -- as a woman, as a feminist, as a mother and as a member of society -- it was important to me to be there."

Johansson also opened up about her new film, the big-budget blockbuster "Ghost in the Shell," in which she plays a cyborg commander hunting down cyber criminals.

"I think part of the appeal [of 'Ghost in the Shell'] was knowing that the opportunity to be kind of the front and center of a big franchise vehicle like this -- it's an opportunity that comes not so often, I guess, and so it was hard to turn it down."

The actress is especially proud to be a role model for her 3-year-old daughter, Rose. Johansson recently announced her split from Rose's father, Romain Dauriac.

"I am so proud to do a job that I love to do and that I've worked really hard at to get where I am and to be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and see that her mom is an independent woman making it happen," she said. "It's really important for me."

At the march in Washington, D.C., in January, Johansson opened up about her lifesaving experiences at Planned Parenthood, saying, "I feel that in the face of this current political climate, it is vital that we all make it our mission to get really, really personal."

Aside from speaking out, the actress has used humor to comment on the current state of politics. Earlier this month, she hosted "Saturday Night Live" and made a memorable appearance as Ivanka Trump in a skit spoofing a commercial for a fictitious perfume, "Complicit."

"It's important to have levity in life in general, and it helps bring people together -- certainly laughing," Johansson said. "'SNL' has been killing it this season. It was really awesome to bring some topical skits to the live audience."