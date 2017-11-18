Serena Williams explains inspiration behind 'French ball'-themed wedding to Alexis Ohanian

Nov 18, 2017, 11:50 AM ET

Breathtaking photos and details are finally leaking out about Serena Williams' celebrity-filled wedding to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

The bride wore a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen ball gown down the aisle Thursday, according to Vogue magazine.

Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, exchanged vows inside the Big Easy's Contemporary Arts Center. The couple chose French ball-themed nuptials with influence from "Beauty and the Beast." And apparently the groom chose New Orleans as the locale for the couple's highly-anticipated wedding.

"Alexis really wanted to do New Orleans," Williams told the fashion magazine. "It’s his favorite city besides Brooklyn. It’s got a heavy European influence; it’s fun and has amazing food. He just loves the vibe."

Guests included A-listers such as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Serena Williams weds Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans

Serena Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

And the wedding date, Nov. 16, was also very special to the groom -- it was his late mother's birthday.

"Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day," the tennis star explained.

Official. ?? @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.?? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

During the wedding reception, which featured a performance by R&B group New Edition, Williams changed into a Versace gown. And during the after-party, an entirely separate affair, she changed yet again to a shorter dress and tennis shoes -- of course! It was easier for the bride to enjoy a carousel that guests, including Beyonce, could ride.

The newlyweds became engaged last December with Ohanian announcing the news on Facebook.

Four months later, Williams revealed they were expecting their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom they welcomed in September.

Comments