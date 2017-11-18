Breathtaking photos and details are finally leaking out about Serena Williams' celebrity-filled wedding to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

The bride wore a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen ball gown down the aisle Thursday, according to Vogue magazine.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, exchanged vows inside the Big Easy's Contemporary Arts Center. The couple chose French ball-themed nuptials with influence from "Beauty and the Beast." And apparently the groom chose New Orleans as the locale for the couple's highly-anticipated wedding.

"Alexis really wanted to do New Orleans," Williams told the fashion magazine. "It’s his favorite city besides Brooklyn. It’s got a heavy European influence; it’s fun and has amazing food. He just loves the vibe."

Guests included A-listers such as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

@serenawilliams married @alexisohanian in a stunning Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen princess gown. Tap the link in our bio for more exclusive photos from the star-studded celebration. Photographed by @mistadubb and @ericamelissa_. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

And the wedding date, Nov. 16, was also very special to the groom -- it was his late mother's birthday.

"Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day," the tennis star explained.

Official. ?? @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.?? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

During the wedding reception, which featured a performance by R&B group New Edition, Williams changed into a Versace gown. And during the after-party, an entirely separate affair, she changed yet again to a shorter dress and tennis shoes -- of course! It was easier for the bride to enjoy a carousel that guests, including Beyonce, could ride.

A post shared by ?? BEYONCÉ • KING BEY ?? (@kingbeyhive) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.?? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:37am PST

The newlyweds became engaged last December with Ohanian announcing the news on Facebook.

Four months later, Williams revealed they were expecting their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom they welcomed in September.