Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told "Good Morning America" today that when she and her partner, Sasha Farber, were eliminated on "Dancing with the Stars" despite their two perfect scores, she "thought they were going to pull a Steve Harvey on us."

Biles and Farber were visibly shocked Monday night when their names were called for elimination, and Biles told "GMA" she initially thought it was a mistake, as when Steve Harvey announced the wrong contestant as the Miss Universe winner in January.

Prior to their being told to go home, the pair performed a jive to "Faith" by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande, and later, a rumba to "Skyscraper" by Demi Lovato, earning two perfect scores.

Even though they were voted off at the end of the show, Farber said he was glad they went out with that performance.

"Listen, if you're going to go out, you go out on a note like that," Farber said. "I'm just so proud of Simone, and she's grown into this beautiful woman and she's a dancer now."

However, the Olympian was at one stage criticized by judges for dancing "too perfectly."

"At times I think the expectations were each a little bit different for each contestant, and its hard to follow Laurie [Hernandez]," Biles said of fellow Team USA gymnast Hernandez who competed last season. "I feel like they wanted me to pick up where she left off, which is very hard because we're two different people."

Biles also said she doesn't believe her comment last week to host Tom Bergeron that "smiling doesn't win you gold medals" cost her any votes.

"I think it was a positive spin, if anything. There was a couple negative comments out that we saw, but you know you just dismiss it," Biles said.

The champion gymnast said she plans to enjoy the summer without dancing or gymnastics, "I'm definitely going to go on some family vacations, take some time off and be normal."