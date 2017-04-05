Taylor Swift's home has been designated as a historic landmark

Taylor Swift's home is one of significance.

On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills City Council approved the singer's request to designate her mansion, which she purchased in 2015, as a historic city landmark.

The designation is not because its current resident is the Grammy-winning pop star.

The 11,000 square foot home is known as the Samuel Goldwyn Estate, because it was owned by famed Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, the co-founder of the studio which eventually became MGM. Travel + Leisure reported that Swift paid $25 million for the home, which was built in 1934.

Back in the day, stars like Marlene Dietrich, Charlie Chaplin and Clark Gable reportedly hung out at the home, which includes a tennis court, pool, library, card room, a home theater and more.

The home was marked for preservation because it "possesses a high artistic or aesthetic value and embodies the distinctive characteristics of an architectural style ... type... or period."

In this case, it's considered an excellent example of Georgian Revival style, which was popular in the 1920s and 1930s among Hollywood types.