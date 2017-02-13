How much do you know about Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel?

On the ABC News app? Click HERE to watch this interactive video.



ABC's Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre and ABC News quizzed people in Hollywood about Kimmel's life. Test your knowledge against theirs in the interactive trivia above, where Kimmel himself will tell you if you got the question right or wrong.

Questions in the quiz include:

-What was Jimmy Kimmel’s first television gig?

-Who has Kimmel been in a “feud” with for more than a decade?

-How many times has Kimmel hosted the Oscars before 2017?

-What is Kimmel’s middle name?

-Where was Kimmel born?



