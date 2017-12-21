Tristan Thompson is gushing over his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, with whom he's having a baby.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star confirmed that she's expecting her first child Wednesday in a black-and-white photo that showed off her baby bump.

In the photos' comments, Thompson, 26, thanked Kardashian, 33, for allowing him "to be a part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something [I’ll] always cherish. Girl you look better now.”

The NBA player, who's a power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, shared in a separate comment how the two met.

He wrote that "entering your life that day at the Bel Air Hotel" was "one of the best moments of my life."

"I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,” Thompson continued. “Every day I give thanks to him for bringing us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen."

khloekardashian/Instagram

Thompson concluded by thanking fellow NBA player, Brandon Jennings, "for bringing this King and Queen together."

The two were first linked publicly last year.

Kardashian opened up about her relationship with the NBA player earlier this year. She told Evening Standard magazine in April 2017 that she's "never been in this type of love" and would "love to have a family" with Thompson.

James Devaney/GC Images, FILE

"He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father," she said, referring to Thompson's son with ex Jordan Craig, who just turned 1.

"I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, 'The clock is ticking,'" she continued. "I feel in my soul it will happen."