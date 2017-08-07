Twitter reacts to news of Chris Pratt, Anna Faris split

News of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's split seems to have hit fans hard.

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay following the couple's joint announcement on Pratt's Facebook page Sunday night.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the pair wrote in a jointly signed statement. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and "Scary Movie" actress met in 2007 on the set of the movie "Take Me Home Tonight." They married in 2009, welcoming their son, Jack, three years later.

The pair often spoke about their relationship and gushed over one other on social media.

In 2016, Faris spoke about how they enjoyed the simple things together.

"We spend a lot of time at home building fires and just cooking and just being together. Just enjoying the simple times too," she told Us Weekly. "Now that Chris is, like, a crazy huge movie star, going out is just a whole different thing. It’s just a whole different weird. We look at each other sometimes and we’re like, ‘Oh my God.' Because it just feels very surreal sometimes since we both grew up in Washington state. We just are sort of cherishing these times."

In April, Pratt praised his wife on social media.

"Thank you for the support honey!" Pratt wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the two of them. "You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one."

In June, Faris tweeted a sweet photo of her two "main men."

But Faris also admitted that life in the spotlight was sometimes challenging.

"I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for," she told People in July. "There are two different roles that you play -- the one on camera and the one in public. That’s the tricky part."

Perhaps because they did share so much of their lives with the public, fans are having a hard time with news of their split. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Honest to God more sad about Chris Pratt and Ana Faris seperating than I was about my own parents divorce pic.twitter.com/CSQvKooXUs — kahala (@kahalafarrow) August 7, 2017

This Chris Pratt and Ana Faris news got me like... pic.twitter.com/AksqCIbhS9 — Maura (@mauraagz) August 7, 2017

Ana Faris and Chris Pratt divorcing?? Noooooo! They were the best together! — Kristian with a K (@kreshjun) August 7, 2017

Why do I care so much about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris ?? pic.twitter.com/0hTiTik8me — Ana (@anapiesy) August 7, 2017