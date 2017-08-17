After announcing the return of "Total Request Live," MTV is bringing back another popular franchise: "Unplugged."

MTV made the announcement in Variety today, adding that the reboot will kick off with a performance by Shawn Mendes, which is scheduled to air on Sept. 8.

"MTV Unplugged" first debuted in 1989 with some of music's top stars, including Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Eric Clapton and Alicia Keys, reinterpreting their own songs or others with acoustic arrangements. From 2009 to 2014, the show aired sporadically.

Mendes' performance will herald the reboot of the "2.0 version" of the series, in which the show will take place at a location significant to the artist.

Mendes, whose single "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart, will perform at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

"I feel like if I can do this right, then it will be a moment for me -- where people can really understand and see me as a musician and a singer, and where I’m coming from," the 19-year-old singer told Variety.

The premiere of the new "Unplugged" will be followed in October with the reboot of "TRL," which will feature a rotating cast of hosts including D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Amy Pham, Tamara Dhia and Lawrence Jackson.