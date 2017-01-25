Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Mary Tyler Moore Talked 'Mary and Rhoda' Film on 'GMA'

When Mary Tyler. Recently honored by the museum of television and radio speakers kept talking about how she was a role model for women awarded a record seven Emmys how she was one of America's darlings until. Mary Tyler Moore piped up from the audience and said we're thinking wives and its own right she is it still are icon and never more so than as Mary Richards. Who returns tonight. The way she lives but the way she is and the way we all are after all of these years. It's called Mary and Rhoda and it's great to see you thank you didn't and its readiness to be here to talk about this project. I love the fact that you go right for it. Right away. I think if they want the great things about being older you get the AARP newsletter you know to shave your legs in his office that's right these are all things not to be ignored their. And and you want to make sure that you you say any number of times and sixty. All right I'm sixty yes because well it's easy when you're lying about your age because I'm more than six feet and pat. But you weren't worried that people expect to see turning the world on victor's smile. Well you know I don't mind turning the world on with her smile because at least in the smile is the evidence of what's inside. It wasn't turning on because of booty shaking. And debt clutching a neckline and see it was some in their innocence that I think appeal to people. And I think it still pending an appeal to people not just me but every body of a certain age and and that's a big point in. In the movie I'm gonna start the good enough you remember this many years ago. And prime time line I took a tour of your home and no broke. New York so beautiful up there but in the course of the interview a sit to you what would Mary Richards be doing. Yes today and here's what you said. And I think he probably still works would even in new York and human impact on what. That she. Marry him she still works maybe in New York which is exactly what she he did indeed turn out to be that way when you know in part. Questions like yours what ever happened to marry. Spurred on this curiosity and to put it on film what might have happened. In May not be everybody's ideal of what happened to Mary Richards but it's mine in a brilliantly talented writer named Katie Ford. Who decided to take a real honest look. At the women of today. Some of the great things about being a woman today in some of the challenges fee. That the not so happy aspects that that can be. Gone through. Can be tram yeah gonna show a clip from that because that's happened shortly after you and Rhoda have. Found each other again yes and you're gonna both start out and job searches and you're walking in the street and joined by a new member of the family there it is. The. Do you mean. And and the they don't it's okay at US from your moment. I didn't look. At the top seeded number two there are here I am. A. And back and I'm yeah. I'm. A. Has lost its hit. I watched that and during training you really just that well I didn't mean to do that now. I can't get a it was a wonderful stunt woman who'd taken the fall forming an analyst at nice and I think it's a little too big it's a little too unbelievable. It looks like Mary actually got hurt so let me try it. And I'll do it much simpler. But when I went to jump over that car that it was at that an inch and a half higher than it had been. And I ended up air borne. Did a three point landing hands and me and fractured two bones in this hands. Anything for him out. And that was the first thing out of my mouth afterwards I am what did you get in on film. Never mind the excruciating pain ridden. So you're gonna see tonight all of you out. There what Mary Richards has learned over the years but before we leave it got to ask you what does Mary Tyler Moore know now that she didn't know when she was. In her twenties. That it's okay. What ever it is it's OK because it's quality news. Don't be looking for protection. Don't be. Short tempered with yourself and you'll be a whole lot nicer to be around with Evans. Mary Tyler Moore tonight if Marion road a had ABC at.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.