Aug. 13, 1980: Billy Joel on keeping his music fresh

More
Billy Joel elaborates on wanting to keep himself interesting as a musician.
1:19 | 05/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aug. 13, 1980: Billy Joel on keeping his music fresh

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47282964,"title":"Aug. 13, 1980: Billy Joel on keeping his music fresh","duration":"1:19","description":"Billy Joel elaborates on wanting to keep himself interesting as a musician.","url":"/Entertainment/video/aug-13-1980-billy-joel-keeping-music-fresh-47282964","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.