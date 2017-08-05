Now Playing: Washington ballet to premiere JFK-inspired space show

Now Playing: Aug. 13, 1980: Billy Joel on keeping his music fresh

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Fans' reaction to Captain America's betrayal

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Captain America leads Hydra takeover in 'Secret Empire'

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: The legacy of Captain America

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: The history of Hydra

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Is there any saving Captain America?

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Sneak peek of 'Secret Empire' issue 2

Now Playing: Chris Pratt offers up a smooth rendition of Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey'

Now Playing: Kristen Bell makes high school prom dreams come true on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Now Playing: Rapper Jidenna talks being a former teacher and gives advice to students

Now Playing: Red carpet before the College Signing Day

Now Playing: Chris Pratt on gaining weight for future roles and being insecure as an actor

Now Playing: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell honored with double star ceremony

Now Playing: Stephen Colbert doesn't regret controversial joke about Trump

Now Playing: Darth Vader is alive and lives in Tennessee

Now Playing: May the Fourth be with you: Everything you need to know about 'Star Wars' Day

Now Playing: Tom Cruise surprises fans in Paris

Now Playing: Goldie Hawn meeting Amy Schumer's dad is the sweetest thing you'll see today