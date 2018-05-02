Transcript for John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on 'Frasier,' dies at 77

We do have a passing to note tonight involving a beloved actor from a famous sitcom. Actor John Mahoney has died perhaps best known for his role as Kelsey Grammer is father on the hit sitcom Frazier. John Mahoney was 77.

