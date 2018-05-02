John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on 'Frasier,' dies at 77

The cause of death was not immediately announced.
0:12 | 02/05/18

Transcript for John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on 'Frasier,' dies at 77
We do have a passing to note tonight involving a beloved actor from a famous sitcom. Actor John Mahoney has died perhaps best known for his role as Kelsey Grammer is father on the hit sitcom Frazier. John Mahoney was 77.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

