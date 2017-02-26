Lin Manuel Miranda on his Oscars nomination

More
ABC News' Abbie Boudreau and Olivia Smith give us fun facts about the Oscars.
0:49 | 02/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lin Manuel Miranda on his Oscars nomination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45765412,"title":"Lin Manuel Miranda on his Oscars nomination ","duration":"0:49","description":"ABC News' Abbie Boudreau and Olivia Smith give us fun facts about the Oscars.","url":"/Entertainment/video/lin-manuel-miranda-oscars-nomination-45765412","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.