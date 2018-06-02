Transcript for NFL star burglary victim while away for Super Bowl

Lee south of Boston have responded to a reported burglary at the home of New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski. He was seen at the door of his home just a few miles from the patriots stadium officers were seen in the house and garage. But did not release details about the investigation the patriots got home from the Super Bowl last night if you can. We're actually. Or some sings. There were items stolen would teach rookies. I would. You know residential burglary but again. Because it's an active investigation we do hope to bring this to a successful conclusion. Does is the case with every routine property crime that occurred in the town of buffalo we're not to release the nature of the items stolen at that point.

