-
Now Playing: Octavia Spencer's Hilarious Rendition of 'Wonder Woman' Theme Song
-
Now Playing: Octavia Spencer Lacks 'Clear Recollection' of Winning Oscar
-
Now Playing: President-elect Trump Casts Doubt on Hacking Reports
-
Now Playing: 4 Suspects in Chicago Facebook Live Attack Charged With Hate Crimes
-
Now Playing: GOP Plans to Defund Planned Parenthood
-
Now Playing: Should Doctors Be Allowed to Reject Patients on Religious Grounds?
-
Now Playing: 'Civil War II' Writer on the New Character, Ulysses
-
Now Playing: Marvel Editor-in-Chief on 'Civil War II': We Wanted to Force Readers to Take Sides
-
Now Playing: Marvel Comics Writers and Editors Discuss Final Issue of 'Civil War II'
-
Now Playing: Has Hollywood Learned Lessons From #OscarsSoWhite?
-
Now Playing: Celebrate National Spaghetti Day With Fresh Pasta Making
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey Says She's 'Mortified' by Her New Year's Eve Mishap
-
Now Playing: GOP Reverses Course on Ethics Office
-
Now Playing: Ford Cancels Plan for Mexican Plant
-
Now Playing: Is Hollywood Bullying to Blame for Lack of Celebs Booked for Trump's Inauguration?
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' Actor Adam Driver Sings His Unique Version of 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star'
-
Now Playing: Adam Driver on 50-Pound Weight Loss, 'Girls' Finale and the Next 'Star Wars'
-
Now Playing: Media Members Saddle Up for the Big Apple Mechanical Bull Challenge
-
Now Playing: What Really Happened During Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance?
-
Now Playing: 'View' Co-Hosts Remember Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Zsa Zsa Gabor and George Michael