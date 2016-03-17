Transcript for SeaWorld Ends Orca Shows in 2016

They'd been swimming in criticism for the last several years. Following the death of one of their whale trainers and the release of the 2013 documentary black fish. When you look into their eyes he know somebody is home. But this morning SeaWorld CEO I don't think it changed in the died saying all of its signature orca shows will be coming to a dead. Current orcas under our care will be the last generation sea world we're gonna things out. Our theatrical shows that changing needs and reading policy were ending breeding as of today and now working with an unlikely ally. Humane society previously one of SeaWorld loud as critics. This is something that every animal advocate in the nation can celebrate as progress last year the 51 year old company. Announcing it was shutting down there 10 should show it San Diego. Now other similar acts will follow suit by 2018. Including an Orlando where trader on bridge show was killed in 2010 by the popular Orkut Telecom. You think that these changes. Were the natural result. What happened in 2000 and miss a lot of things that have happened that was a very horrific moment for our company. Don's to does something none of us will ever get over. The 29 killer whales and sea worlds over abating captivity for their own safety the best place for them. Is at sea world no whale born under human care has been released successfully if it's impossible to honoring that bill the company acknowledging black fish did have an impact. Whether it's a movie whether its customers writing us there is no doubt. That the mindset of society has changed I just think we have to we have to change within. But they're hoping this is the first step you know all of partnership to help the whales it's not perfect we do have disagreements that don't want. The perfect be the enemy. We love them we're trying to do the right thing for him.

