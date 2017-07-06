ABC News contributor Chris Connelly has interviewed a who's who of celebrities over the course of three decades, and in a new series, "The Callback," he reunites with people with whom he has history to catch up on their lives and careers.

In the third installment, which was filmed at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Connelly chatted with rapper Warren G, whose documentary, "G-Funk," premiered at the festival. The two have a unique connection dating back to the mid-1990s, and in a wide-ranging interview, the rapper told Connelly all about his rise to fame, his relationship with his stepbrother, rapper Dr. Dre, and what his schedule is like today.

A new episode of "The Callback" will be available next Thursday.