New 'Wonder Woman,' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' clips reveal more film secrets

May 8, 2017, 12:39 PM ET
PHOTO: Gal Gadot in the movie, "Wonder Woman" | A sighting on the set of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" on June 3, 2013 in New York City. PlayIMDB | Getty Images
WATCH 2nd trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' debuts

Believe it or not, it's already May and that means in less than a month, "Wonder Woman" finally hits the big screen.

The film starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince has been buzzing since she made her debut in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" over a year ago.

Read: 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot gives birth to daughter

Related: 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice': 10 Burning Questions Answered

This third and final trailer came out Sunday night and reveals more of Prince's relationship to Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, the reason the Amazonian princess leaves her home to fight in mankind's war.

We also get a closer look at the film's villains, Doctor Poison and General Erich Ludendorff, who appear to be trying to take over the world.

It's action-packed! Check it out below. "Wonder Woman" hits theaters on June 2.

But Wonder Woman isn't the only superhero who had a new clip out over the weekend.

During the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night, a new "Spider-Man: Homecoming" teaser dropped. In the short video, Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) best friend Ned catches him wearing the Spidey suit, and Peter then has to explain what's up.

"You were [crawling] on the ceiling!" Ned says to Peter.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is out on July 5.

Marvel and ABC News are both part of parent company Disney.