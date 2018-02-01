The love-fest between Adele and Dolly Parton continues.

A day after Adele posted a photo of herself dressed like Parton and confessed that she will always love the country superstar, Parton responded with a gushing message of her own.

"Hey! Adele likes me?" Parton said in a video on social media. "I was knocked out, I was so honored. I was so flattered. I loved your outfit. I thought that was great. I think I had an outfit just like that back in the day. In fact, I thought that was a picture of me back in the day!"

In the picture, which Adele posted Tuesday night, the English pop star is decked out in a blonde wig and an embellished dusty pink pantsuit.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton!" she captioned the photo. "We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x."

Picking up on Adele's words, Parton said, "I was really touched with what you said. I was really honored that you would even know me that well or like my music. So I just wanted to thank you and say you’re makin’ me look good!"

She ended the video with her trademark humor.

"So if I can have just a fraction of your fans, that’ll help me -- help me buy some cheaper wigs and some more clothes, some more things," she said. "I’m gonna dress like you next time. I love you!"