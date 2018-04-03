Adele hosted friend's wedding at her home and performed

Adele's presence on social media these days has been almost nil, but she just took to Instagram to post a photo in response to a story that has the U.K. in an uproar: that she hosted friend Alan Carr's wedding in January.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo of herself wearing a long white cap in front of a wall of flowers and confirmed the news along with the hashtag #LoveIsLove.

"Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up..." she wrote.

Carr, a British comedian and TV personality, married his longtime partner, Paul Drayton, in January at Adele's home in Los Angeles. While appearing on the British chat show "This Morning," Carr revealed that the singer planned the wedding and got ordained so she could perform the ceremony herself.

"She's known me and Paul for ages," Carr explained on the show. "And she said, 'I want to do your special day, let me do everything,' and she did everything, and she got ordained and she married us."

Carr went on to say that as part of the celebration, Adele flew him and Drayton to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion perform, and that Adele also performed the song that was their first dance -- though Carr did not divulge which song she sang.

"She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever," he gushed.