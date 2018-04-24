'Avengers: Infinity War': What critics are saying

Apr 24, 2018, 9:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Marvels "Avengers: Infinity War" will be released in April 2018.PlayMarvel
WATCH Chris Evans opens up about 'Avengers: Infinity War'

"Avengers: Infinity War" is a Marvel movie 10 years in the making, with more than 20 heroes and villains gracing the screen in this epic blockbuster!

Interested in Marvel?

Add Marvel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Marvel news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Marvel
Add Interest

So, with screenings taking place all across the country Monday night, critics and bloggers immediately took to social media to voice their opinions after seeing the flick for the first time.

Read: 'Avengers: Infinity War' star Chris Evans reveals 'this could be it' for Marvel contract for him and co-stars

Related: Burning questions from the new 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer

The reviews were mostly positive, as fans of the genre were amazed at the emotion and action that came from the film, starring the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, and Scarlett Johansson.

PHOTO: Scene from the new Marvel Avengers: Infinity Wars trailer, March 16, 2018.Marvel
Scene from the new Marvel "Avengers: Infinity Wars" trailer, March 16, 2018.

No spoilers below!

Here's what the critics had to say and why they are excited/crazed that they have to wait until the next "Avengers" film to see how everything plays out.

PHOTO: Marvels Avengers: Infinity War will be released in April 2018.Marvel
Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" will be released in April 2018.

To be fair, some critics felt a little unsatisfied after a big cliffhanger at the end of the film.

"Infinity War" hits theaters everywhere Friday.

ABC News and Marvel are both part of parent company Disney.

Comments