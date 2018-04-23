Prince William and Princess Kate are set to become the parents of three children.

Kate, 36, entered labor with her third child today, Kensington Palace announced.

The palace announced on Twitter Kate was taken to St. Mary's Hospital "in the early stages of labour" Monday morning along with husband William.

The newborn will join siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2.

The baby is set to be born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, the same London hospital where Kate gave birth to George and Charlotte.

The newborn will be fifth in line to the British throne after the child's grandfather, Prince Charles, father, William, brother, George and sister, Charlotte. The reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne in 1952. The baby is the queen's sixth great-grandchild.

Early in her pregnancy Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness, as she did with her first two pregnancies. Kensington Palace announced Kate's pregnancy in September.

During her pregnancy, Kate maintained a busy pace of royal engagements, including a trip with William to Norway and Sweden and the launch of a mental health program in schools.

She is expected to now take time off from official royal duties, as she did after the births of her older children.