British royals Princess Kate, Prince William set to welcome 3rd child

Apr 23, 2018, 3:54 AM ET
PHOTO: GMA Photo Illustration Kate MiddletonPlayABC Photo Illustration, Getty
WATCH Royal fans camp outside hospital awaiting Princess Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to become the parents of three children.

Kate, 36, entered labor with her third child today, Kensington Palace announced.

The palace announced on Twitter Kate was taken to St. Mary's Hospital "in the early stages of labour" Monday morning along with husband William.

PHOTO: Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge convenes an early intervention for children and families symposium at Royal Society of Medicine, March 21, 2018, in London.Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge convenes an early intervention for children and families symposium at Royal Society of Medicine, March 21, 2018, in London.

The newborn will join siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2.

PHOTO: Britains Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are pictured before boarding a plane in Hamburg, Germany, July 21, 2017.Christian Charisius/Pool via AP/FILE
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are pictured before boarding a plane in Hamburg, Germany, July 21, 2017.

The baby is set to be born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, the same London hospital where Kate gave birth to George and Charlotte.

The newborn will be fifth in line to the British throne after the child's grandfather, Prince Charles, father, William, brother, George and sister, Charlotte. The reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne in 1952. The baby is the queen's sixth great-grandchild.

PHOTO: Britains Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, April 1, 2018.Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, April 1, 2018.

Early in her pregnancy Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness, as she did with her first two pregnancies. Kensington Palace announced Kate's pregnancy in September.

During her pregnancy, Kate maintained a busy pace of royal engagements, including a trip with William to Norway and Sweden and the launch of a mental health program in schools.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Great Ormond Street Hospital, Jan. 17, 2018, in London.Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Great Ormond Street Hospital, Jan. 17, 2018, in London.

She is expected to now take time off from official royal duties, as she did after the births of her older children.

