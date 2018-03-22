An action-and-f-bomb-packed trailer to "Deadpool 2" that dropped Thursday morning shows Ryan Reynolds and company firing on all cylinders once again.

Interested in Marvel? Add Marvel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Marvel news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The trailer, which is not safe to watch at work because of all the cursing, gives fans more of a peek into the sequel's plot.

Apparently, a young, fire-throwing mutant is being targeted by Josh Brolin's fearsome, time traveling cyborg Cable. Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool defends him with a team of mutants -- including Zazie Beetz's Domino, Brianna Hildebrand's returning Negasonic Teenage Warhead and newcomer Terry Crews, likely playing a hero called Hammer.

Twentieth Century Fox

"I need 'em tough, morally flexible and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10-12 years," Deadpool says, breaking the fourth wall and talking to the audience, as always. "We'll be known as X-Force."

Painting you like one of my French girls. Happy Birthday #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/4MVPKIjw4g — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 12, 2018

"Isn't that a little bit derivative?" Domino asks.

"Absolutely," he replies.

Twentieth Century Fox

The trailer is stocked with as many potty-mouthed jokes as it has action sequences, as fans have come to expect from the R-rated Marvel character.

"It lives up to the hype, plus-plus," Wade tells his pal Weasel, played by T.J. Miller, clearly referring to the sequel in which they appear.

"They probably won't even make a three," Weasel says.

"Stop at 2, you killed it," Deadpool agrees.

"Deadpool 2" -- which the trailer cheekily notes comes "From the studio that brought you 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada" -- opens May 18.

ABC News and Marvel are both part of parent company Disney.