Jailed rapper Meek Mill had a high-profile visitor.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, along with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, paid a visit to Mill Tuesday to advocate for the release of the rapper who was sentenced to two to four years in a Pennsylvania prison for violating his probation.

"He's an amazing young man," Kraft said outside the State Correctional Institution-Chester, in a video posted by a Philadelphia TV station. "I know how I'd feel if I were in the situation he is."

Rick Diamond/Getty Images, FILE

Kraft said he first met Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, through Rubin and has gotten to know him in the past two to three years.

"He's very intelligent," Kraft, 76, said. "Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed. It makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform."

The Philadelphia-born rapper, 30, is fighting for release while appealing his sentence for violating his probation on a 2008 gun possession charge after he was arrested for allegedly fighting and recklessly driving a motorbike last year.

Both charges were dropped but the judge overseeing his probation still sentenced him to two to four years in prison in November. Mill's lawyers have been fighting the sentence ever since.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office last week filed a motion to the state Supreme Court stating it does not oppose Mill’s being released on bail. It's now up to the state's highest court to decide whether Mill should be freed.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Fanatics

"It's really bad," Kraft said of the criminal justice system. "I know some of our players in the NFL have talked about this. I see it firsthand. It's just wrong. We have to find a way to correct it and also help the community help themselves. It's just sad."

He added, "This guy is a great guy. Shouldn't be here. And then think of all the taxpayers here paying for people like this to be in jail and not out being productive."

"He's an amazing young man." @Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks on his meeting with jailed Philly rapper @MeekMill https://t.co/0xLURWWIfE pic.twitter.com/Eq8faQOBet — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 10, 2018

Kraft is not the only high-profile supporter of Meek Mill. Keep reading to see others who have spoken out in support of the young rapper.

Jay Z

James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

Right after the judge sentenced Mill, Jay Z posted a message on Facebook calling the ruling "unjust" and "heavy-handed."

He penned an op-ed later for The New York Times in which he called probation "a trap."

"Meek was around 19 when he was convicted on charges relating to drug and gun possession, and he served an eight-month sentence," Jay Z wrote. "Now he’s 30, so he has been on probation for basically his entire adult life. For about a decade, he’s been stalked by a system that considers the slightest infraction a justification for locking him back inside."

Rick Ross

Calling Mill a "warrior," fellow rapper Rick Ross wrote that he has watched Mill "fight this unjust system for close to a decade" and will continue to be there for him.

Kevin Hart

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Comedian Kevin Hart posted a photo with Mill, calling him a "brother for life" and writing, "I'm here for you man!!!!"