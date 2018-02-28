Meghan Markle joined her future in-laws, Prince William and Princess Kate, and her future husband, Prince Harry, in London today to showcase the foursome's charitable efforts.

The two couples appeared together to highlight the work being done by The Royal Foundation, of which Markle, 36, will become a patron once she and Harry wed on May 19.

"Catherine, Harry and I are delighted to be here this morning and we’re particularly happy to be at our first Royal Foundation event with Meghan," William said in opening the forum. The four royals took the stage together and sat in four simple chairs on a mostly bare stage as they took questions from a moderator.

"When we first started, it started as a very small idea and started with Harry and I scratching our heads thinking how can we do something for the future," William said.

Chris Jackson/Reuters

The Royal Foundation is the main vehicle for William, Harry and Kate's charity work, overseeing initiatives including their mental health campaign, Heads Together, Harry's Paralympic-style sporting event for wounded service people, the Invictus Games, and their conservation efforts such as United for Wildlife.

"It's all about tackling the cause and not the symptom," Harry said. "Otherwise you're just putting a Band-Aid on the problem."

Today's event, the first annual Royal Foundation Forum, marked the first time Markle, Harry, William and Kate appeared publicly together for a foundation event.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle, who was a humanitarian advocate before her engagement to Harry, will give up her previous charitable work when she joins The Royal Foundation.

She has spent the months since the couple announced their engagement in November traveling with Harry to different parts of the U.K., learning about the causes closest to him and meeting stakeholders.

Markle, a California native, also spent her time making secret visits to comfort victims of one of Britain’s biggest tragedies, the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 71 people last year. Markle visited survivors at Al Manaar, a mosque near the tower that Harry, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William publicly visited after the tragedy.

"Meghan has been regularly making private visits to organizations as she gets to know the U.K. charity sector," a royal source told ABC News earlier this month.

Harry joked the couple will still be doing charity work, despite the pending nuptials.

"We’re pretty tied up with planning a wedding, but we want to make as much of a difference as we can," Harry joked.