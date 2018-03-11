Inside Khloe Kardashian's super pink baby shower

Khloe Kardashian celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, by having a super pink-themed baby shower.

The shower, which featured pink roses, pink balloons and ornate art installations, was held at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, according to People magazine.

It's the same hotel where the couple first met.

Along with her famous family -- including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and matriarch Kris Jenner -- other guests included fellow reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kylie Richards as well as Larsa Pippen and Maria Menounos, according to photos posted to social media.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, confirmed she was pregnant last December after months of speculation. This will her first child, and the second child for Thompson, who has a 1-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship.

The reality star and Thompson, 26, were first linked publicly in 2016.