Pregnant Khloe Kardashian revealed that she's already settled on baby names -- at least if she has a boy.

Interested in Kardashians? Add Kardashians as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kardashians news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Kardashian, 33, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, told Ellen DeGeneres that she wants to keep her baby's name in the family.

"I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior," the reality star said. "Tristan Jr. And then for a girl I don't even know where to begin."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star did note, however, that the name would likely start with the letter K or the letter T, for Thompson.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

In the wide-ranging interview, Kardsahian also revealed why she took to Instagram two weeks ago to reveal her pregnancy news instead of announcing it on her reality show.

Kardashian posted a black and white photo of her and Thompson, 26, holding her bare baby bump. Kardashian was first linked publicly to the Cleveland Cavaliers player last year.

Kardashian said she "just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me."

"I've wanted to have a baby for so long," she continued. "I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."

Although it's the middle of basketball season, Kardashian said Thompson is "so great during even pregnancy. I think he makes me more excited too."

"He's super protective over me," Kardashian gushed. "He's really a dream and I feel just really lucky. It's really surreal to me."

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Now that they're expecting a baby, will Kardashian and Thompson walk down the aisle?

It would be the first marriage for Thompson and the second marriage for Kardashian, who divorced NBA player Lamar Odom in December 2016 after splitting three years earlier.

"I hope so," Kardashian said of the prospect of marriage with Thompson. "We talk about it for sure, but we're both just happy where we are. What's meant to be will be."

"Right now I'm ... just very happy with how things are going," she added.