Pregnant Khloe Kardashian revealed that she's already settled on baby names -- at least if she has a boy.
Kardashian, 33, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, told Ellen DeGeneres that she wants to keep her baby's name in the family.
"I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior," the reality star said. "Tristan Jr. And then for a girl I don't even know where to begin."
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star did note, however, that the name would likely start with the letter K or the letter T, for Thompson.
In the wide-ranging interview, Kardsahian also revealed why she took to Instagram two weeks ago to reveal her pregnancy news instead of announcing it on her reality show.
Kardashian posted a black and white photo of her and Thompson, 26, holding her bare baby bump. Kardashian was first linked publicly to the Cleveland Cavaliers player last year.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ?? Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ??????
Kardashian said she "just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me."
"I've wanted to have a baby for so long," she continued. "I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."
Although it's the middle of basketball season, Kardashian said Thompson is "so great during even pregnancy. I think he makes me more excited too."
"He's super protective over me," Kardashian gushed. "He's really a dream and I feel just really lucky. It's really surreal to me."
Now that they're expecting a baby, will Kardashian and Thompson walk down the aisle?
It would be the first marriage for Thompson and the second marriage for Kardashian, who divorced NBA player Lamar Odom in December 2016 after splitting three years earlier.
"I hope so," Kardashian said of the prospect of marriage with Thompson. "We talk about it for sure, but we're both just happy where we are. What's meant to be will be."
"Right now I'm ... just very happy with how things are going," she added.