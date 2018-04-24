Now that we know Prince William and Princess Kate’s third child is a boy, the world is awaiting the name of the fifth in line to the British throne.

“You’ll find out soon enough,” William, 35, said to well-wishers gathered outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London Monday.

Royal watchers are not waiting for William and Kate to make a name announcement, instead placing their bets on names with royal significance.

“In terms of middle names, I think Philip is an absolute pretty rock hard certainty, if there is such a thing,” ABC News royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber told “GMA.” “Philip would be a lovely tribute to William’s grandfather.”

Prince Philip, 96, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, is the baby’s great-grandfather.

Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/nKSd5kh5bZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The newborn is expected to have three names, according to Webber, following in the footsteps of his siblings, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week.

One of the names leading the speculation among royal watchers is James, the name of Kate’s brother, James Middleton.

Kate and William honored Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, when they named Charlotte in 2015.

Charlotte is Middleton’s middle name, and it is also the feminine version of Charles, William’s father’s name.

The couple honored Queen Elizabeth and William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, with Charlotte’s middle names, Elizabeth Diana.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary’s to meet their little brother. pic.twitter.com/rfX9rsdJhU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

In addition to James, the names Arthur, Albert, Philip and Henry are some of the most talked about contenders for the royal baby’s name.

In 2013, the baby’s older brother, Prince George, was named after Queen Elizabeth’s beloved father, King George, who died when the queen was 26 years old.

William and Kate revealed George’s name -- George Alexander Louis – two days after his July 22, 2013, birth.

Charlotte’s name -- Charlotte Elizabeth Diana – was announced two days after her May 2, 2015, birth.

Prince William's full name is William Arthur Philip Louis. When William was born on June 21, 1982, his parents didn't reveal his name until one week later. William's father, Prince Charles, was a month old before his name was made public.

The new baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth, is now fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte.

His official title will be His Royal Highness Prince [TBD Name] of Cambridge.