Justin Timberlake says his new album isn't supposed to be country

Feb 1, 2018, 2:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. , Sept. 23, 2017.PlayAmy Harris/Invision/AP, FILE
Some stars have a moment, but Justin Timberlake is having an entire week.

On Wednesday, he celebrated his 37th birthday. on Friday, his new album "Man of the Woods" will be released and, on Sunday, he performs for the massive audiences of the Super Bowl.

Timberlake recently thanked fans for their birthday wishes and used the opportunity to clarify a misconception about his latest album.

Justin Timberlake attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.

In a video posted Wednesday, Timberlake sat in a barber chair, getting his hair cut. In the background, what seems to be the title track of the album was playing.

"I feel like [DJ] Khaled right now. New song alert! 'Man of the Woods!' Major Key!" he said with a laugh.

Then he said, "Hey! By the way, the album is named after my son, OK? His name means 'of the woods,' so stop telling me I'm making a country album!"

Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, are parents to a 2-year-old son named Silas Randall Timberlake.

The singer is referring to the fact that fans have been expecting "Man of the Woods" to be his foray into country music, because he announced the album with a video featuring shots of wild horses, cornfields, snow-dusted plains and rivers.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the 75th Golden Globe Awards 2018 at Hotel Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2018.

Initially, Timberlake said it was inspired by his home of Memphis, Tennessee. But when neither of the first two singles -- "Filthy" and "Supplies" -- sounded remotely country, some fans were confused and annoyed.

After clearing that up, Timberlake went on to say, "I'm really feeling myself right now on my birthday. Thank you for the birthday wishes y'all. I love you. Thank you."

