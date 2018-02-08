Nicole Eggert says she considered suicide after alleged encounters with Scott Baio

Actress Nicole Eggert said she contemplated suicide after her former co-star on the 1980s hit show "Charles in Charge" allegedly sexually molested her years ago.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Eggert said her first encounter with co-star Scott Baio occurred when she was 14 years old and he was 25.

"He was the adult, I was the child," she said.

At that time, the molestation was just inappropriate touching, the actress claimed in a now deleted tweet from January.

Eggert, 46, has said in previous interviews that Baio warned her that if she told anyone about their alleged encounters, he would go to jail because of her age and the show would be ruined.

"I had never been with a boy before. I had never been touched that way -- by anybody. And he played on my emotions, my hormones -- all of it," she told "ET."

Eggert said she thought about "ending my life" a year after the alleged interactions started.

"I was 15 years old standing on the bridge over the L.A. River at Ventura and Vineland in Studio City, and I looked down at that dry river bed and I'm sobbing, I'm sobbing," she told "ET." "I'm sobbing and I looked at it, and I said to myself, 'It's not a legit bridge, you're not going to die, you're going to break a lot of bones and you're not even going to kill yourself. Get home.'"

According to Eggert, she and Baio had sex when she turned 17.

Al Burton Productions

While Baio, now 57, has repeatedly denied the allegations, Eggert filed a police report against the actor, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News earlier this week.

The LAPD told ABC News that officers from the sexual assault unit met Tuesday with the former "Baywatch" actress. Baio's rep, Brian Glicklich, said in a statement, "We've been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities. It's good that she finally has, even if it's part of a publicity campaign. Perhaps she can explain to them her ever-changing story."

Baio spoke with "Good Morning America" on Jan. 31 and said the two in fact had one sexual encounter, which he claimed she initiated as a consenting adult. He added that any molestation couldn't have happened when she was a minor.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

"[I was never alone with her] unless I was in scenes alone with her and directors and producers and crew guys are watching. Never. Never. It's impossible," Baio told "GMA."

Last month, Baio also took to Facebook to post a video slamming these allegations.

"The reason I'm doing Facebook Live is because nobody can edit me, nobody can change what I said. These are my words," Baio said. "And I'm telling you the truth. So I'm going to knock down all these false claims against me."