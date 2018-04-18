Pink and her children grace the cover of People's 2018 'Beautiful' issue

The beloved "Most Beautiful" issue of People magazine is changing it up this year with a new title, taking out the word "most," to "make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest," according to editor-in-chief Jess Cagle.

On the cover of this year's "Beautiful" issue is pop music superstar Pink, along with her two adorable children.

"Pink embodies these qualities of humor, and honesty and bravery," Cagle told "Good Morning America" of the decision to put her on the coveted cover.

People magazine

"Not only is Pink physically beautiful and incredibly physically fit," he added, "but there's a real soul to her and a real radiance."

The rockstar posed with her two children and opened up about raising them to be strong and fearless in an interview with the magazine.

"This is the first time we've put a celebrity and her kids on the cover," Cagle said. "I think what's on a lot of women's minds right now is, 'How do I talk to my kids about what's happening in the world?'

"The fact that she's instilling those values in her kids made it sort of a perfect poster for beauty in 2018," he added.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, FILE

Pink shared her message of beauty and self-acceptance in a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards that later went viral. Her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, looked on as her mother delivered an inspirational message to the crowd.

"We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl," Pink said. "We help other people to change to see more kinds of beauty."

Cagle said that Pink is very "wise" and "funny" as a mother.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images, FILE

"She loves to tell her daughter, Willow ... 'I'm going to teach you the rules so you will know how and when to break them,'" Cagle said. "That is a perfect thing to tell a little girl."

Also in this year's "Beautiful" issue are celebrity moms Kelly Clarkson and Olivia Wilde.

In the fan-favorite "Stars Without Makeup" section, Alison Brie and Issa Rae open up about what makes them feel beautiful.

"I feel like my sincerity lies in my eyes," Rae told People.

The 2018 "Beautiful" issue also spotlights Meghan Markle and Tiffany Haddish. Haddish posed with her rescue dog, Sleeper.

"We really wanted to celebrate men and women, who have a kind of strength and humanity to them that we wanted to hold up and admire," Cagle said. "This is a celebration of all kinds of beauty."

The issue is on newsstands Friday.