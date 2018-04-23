Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a more somber event, just hours after the royal family welcomed its newest addition.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, attended a memorial service today, the same day that Harry’s sister-in-law, Princess Kate, delivered her third child, a boy.

The memorial service was held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in a racially-motivated attack on April 22, 1993, at the age of 18.

Lawrence’s death led to a public inquiry on the handling of his murder. A trust was created in his honor, The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, which seeks to support young people in the U.K. from disadvantaged backgrounds through training, mentoring and other activities -- and to create "profound cultural changes to attitudes on racism, to the law and to police practice."

Markle and Harry met members of Lawrence’s family and Harry delivered a message of support on behalf of his father, Prince Charles, during the service.

The couple attended today's service as the countdown builds for their May 19 wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Kate, 36, is expected to attend the wedding despite having just given birth.

The new baby, whose name has not yet been announced, joins older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2.

Harry is now sixth in line to the throne, with the addition of the new baby. Prince William and Kate’s third child is now fifth in line to the throne, after his grandfather, Prince Charles, father, William, and his two siblings, George and Charlotte.

Harry told "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts in 2016 that he relishes his role as uncle to George and Charlotte.

"You've got to have fun in life. Otherwise, wow, imagine life without fun," Harry said. "You’ve got to be taken seriously, but I hope that I’m a fun uncle."