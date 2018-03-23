While Justin Bieber's career and personal life has been on the upswing for the past few years, that bad patch he went through a while back has earned him the dubious distinction of being the "worst-behaved" guest star on "Saturday Night Live."

At least, that's according to "SNL" veterans Jay Pharaoh and Bill Hader, who were on the show from 2010 to 2016 and 2005 to 2013, respectively.

Both men appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live!" Thursday night, and when a caller asked, "Who was the worst-behaved musical guest or host [during] your time at 'SNL'?" they were in agreement immediately.

"I mean, we both know, dog," said Pharoah to Hader.

"Yeah, it was Bieber," Hader responded.

"He just was in a bad place.... Maybe he's in a better place, but back then he was in a very ... it was rough," added Hader of the singer. "Everybody's usually on great behavior.... Bieber is the only one in my experience ... he just seemed like exhausted or just at the end of a rope. I mean, he was just so huge."

Bieber, now 24, appeared as the host and musical guest on a 2013 "SNL" episode when he was in the middle of his Believe world tour. During his time on the show, the singer appeared in nearly every sketch and performed two songs acoustically: "As Long as You Love Me" and "Nothing Like Us."

He used the show as an opportunity to poke fun at himself for everything from his singing and dancing to his physical appearance to his marijuana usage.