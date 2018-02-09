Super Bowl selfie kid gets another surprise from Justin Timberlake

The 13-year-old boy who took a selfie with Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl received another surprise from the singer while visiting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

On Friday's episode, Ryan McKenna was reliving the moments on Sunday that earned him the nickname "Super Bowl selfie kid," when the halftime headliner called in to chat with him.

"Oh my God, I can't believe this," McKenna said, tearing up the moment Timberlake said his name.

"It’s nice to meet you, finally," Timberlake said.

Their first encounter was during Sunday's halftime show when Timberlake ended his performance dancing through the stands.

McKenna, from Scituate, Massachusetts, was already living his dream, attending the Super Bowl to cheer on his beloved New England Patriots.

"My dad told me two weeks before and I just started crying," he told host Ellen Degeneres. "Just to go to the Super Bowl is a dream come true."

But the teen had no idea that Timberlake would be coming through his section.

"The lady told us we were in a good section," he said. "But we had no idea Justin was going to be there."

Timberlake explained, "I knew I wanted to end the show with ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling,’ just because I see how people respond to that song, and then cut to Ryan."

McKenna made his way down to Timberlake a few rows down.

"I got myself there. I pushed through," he said. "I was elbowing people."

Once there, McKenna struggled to get his phone to work to capture the selfie seen around the world.

"My dad told me he was coming up so I had to push out there," he explained, "but I had the video [on] when I was going out to Justin, and then I had the iPhone 6, so that thing is slow. So it just shut off, and that’s why all the memes formed."

DeGeneres then joked that McKenna has become part of Timberlake's life. "I'm sure he'll send you money," she said. "Do you have anything for him, Justin?"

"I tell you what I want to do," Timberlake said, "because it was so unexpected that you came down and because all of this has happened, I thought to myself I really wanna meet you properly."

So the singer offered McKenna and his family tickets to his concert tour stop in Boston later this year.

"Oh my God, thank you so much," Ryan replied.

But that wasn't all, the NFL piled on the love with four VIP tickets to a Patriots home game next season and four pre-game field passes.

"Ryan, I look forward to meeting you and our second selfie together," Timberlake said before signing off.

"Yeah, definitely," an emotional McKenna replied.

