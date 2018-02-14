Transcript for 1st look at trailer for 'Uncle Drew' movie

It is you people. Whispered. I wouldn't be surprised that the news is good to bear threw it right fit. Poland's. Old Joan it's. Follow them up to them. Girlfriends and as the fiftieth anniversary of what this. It's dissented as people universe what makes you think you have a change. Some like you think of an old school with the new school. Do you don't want anything you'll it's going to be Monty and out. Of anything but then. It's made him dole. Capable. Are you look. Yeah. He labeled Maria's grandfather. As minimum witnessed this you'll. Feel deeply. Normal my my hey did put till may be back and let them step curry you'll baby. Happening. Didn't think it out. Now celebrate. You're sad thing for. This. The only way to defeat his enemy is to become one's enemy went when we waited on west. It could easy. You thank god. Oh stop playing because you don't. No because. Cool. Because of opponents is first we told you and me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.