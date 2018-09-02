Eagles head coach catches a beer from a fan with 1 hand mid-Super Bowl parade

The Eagles players and coaches celebrated their first-ever Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia and when a fan threw a beer to head coach Doug Pederson, he caught it with one hand and then drank it.
0:31 | 02/09/18

