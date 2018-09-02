Transcript for Music star Drake visits supermarket and pays for shoppers' groceries

Friday morning and great to have Lara and some "Pop news." Thank you, robin. Good morning, everybody. We'll have what they're having. Yes, we will have what they're having. Happy Friday, everybody. Excuse the voice. A little laryngitis, that doesn't mean I can't bring you some good "Pop news." Bring it. We start with drake. Continuing his good will tour through Miami so we told you about his surprise visits and donations to a high school and the university of Miami. Now he is not stopping there. He also hit up a tropical supermarket grabbing a microphone and announcing he was paying for everyone in the store's groceries, boom, there it is. People were cheering. They were asking for selfies. He reportedly spent $50,000 on everyone's baskets, no problems, no questions asked. What were they getting? Caviar. Everyone in the store. It's a crowded store. Big story. I'll have another 12-pack. Wait. There's more. He also made a surprise visit to a Florida homeless shelter for women and kids donating another $50,000 bringing toys for the children. He's been shooting a rap video which hit number one on the hot 100. Streaming records. He's feeling the love and he's giving it back. Showing it. I love that. Thank you, drake. Also in "Pop news," it's felt for years like Jennifer garner has had an alias. That was the name of her golden globe winning show that ended 12 years ago. This morning it's been 12 years and this morning it's being reported the Emmy nominated actress will star in a new series for HBO called "Camping" being written and executive produced by Lena Dunham about a camping trip gone totally awry and she plays a controlling mom who is far less cheerful than her lululemons imply. That's what the statement said. This is Dunham's return to TV with her writing partner Jenny conner since their award-winning got girls" ended last spring. Welcome back, ladies. I'm happy for Jennifer garner. That is a good girl. Then finally if you're planning on making guacamole this weekend, guacamole, guacamo guacamole, always guacamole. I make a mean guacamole. You do. Thank you, robin Roberts. We have very good news about onions. They will no longer bring a tear to your eye. Grocery stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio are now selling, quote, tearless onions, people. Yeah. Yeah. Did you see fonsi? Fonsi went, yeah. They're called sunions. They are. Listen, yesterday we had a tequila shortage and today we have tearless onions, I don't know what to tell you. The national onion association says delicate cross-breeding has successfully removed the compound that makes your eyes water, the result of 30 years of brilliant research. Look for them in the store near you. I love it. I love it when "Pop news" branches out. I never really -- I don't ever tiptoe into politics. Science, I'm all in. You sound like Brenda Vaccaro with her husky -- The rest of the show I'll be talking like this. We'll turn to our "Gma" cover

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.