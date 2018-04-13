Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

Before the season 8 finale of "The Walking Dead" airs Sunday night, Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, is opening up about her character and the grueling journey she has had up until now.

During this season, Michonne developed a closer, more intimate relationship with Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln. She also became a mother figure to his son, Carl, who died after a walker bite.

Gene Page/AMC

As Michonne tried to help Grimes heal, and her Hilltop community gears up for the ultimate showdown against Negan and the Saviors, the actress admitted it has been an extremely rough season for her character.

"Michonne is ... going through a very, very difficult time right now," Gurira, 40, told ABC News. "I don't even know how you begin to heal moving into what she has to move into next."

Gene Page/AMC

She continued, "It really is about that sort of ... resilience or the ability to heal from something that is just unhealable from. And so that's kind of the journey that she's on right now."

But the actual healing process for Gurira's character may not come until next season.

In the meantime, Gurira said, Michonne will just have to remain tough and survive the epic battle on the upcoming season finale, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.