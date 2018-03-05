The 90th Academy Awards was one for the history books.

From Jordan Peele's historic win for best original screenplay to Guillermo del Toro nabbing best director, only the third Mexican to claim the prize, diversity was a big winner Sunday night. The transgender community managed to make history too.

Jordan Peele

After being only the third person to earn nominations for best director, picture and screenplay for his directorial debut, Peele went on to make history as the first black person to win an Academy Award for original screenplay for his film "Get Out."

His win was greeted with a standing ovation.

In his speech, Peele expressed the doubts he had in making the blockbuster horror satire.

Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

"I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn't going to work," Peele said from the stage Sunday night. "I thought no one would ever make this movie. I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, people would hear it and people would see it."

He then thanked audiences for the film's success.

"Everybody who bought a ticket, told somebody to buy a ticket -- thank you," he continued. "I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. I love all, thank you so much goodnight."

Guillermo del Toro

After nabbing his first Oscar for best director, del Toro became only the third Mexican to win the best director prize for his film "The Shape of Water," joining his buddies, affectionately referred to as the "three amigos," Alfonso Cuarón, who won for "Gravity," and Alejandro González Iñárritu, who won for "The Revenant" and "Birdman."

His win also meant the fourth time in five years that a Mexican director has won for best director.

Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

Accepting the best picture Oscar, del Toro said from the stage, "I was a kid enamored with movies growing up in Mexico. I never thought this could happen and it happens."

He concluded. "Everyone that is dreaming of using fantasy to tell the stories about things that are real in the world today, you can do it. This is a door. Kick it open and come in."

Daniela Vega

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Daniela Vega, the lead actress in Chile's "A Fantastic Woman," made history as the first transgender actor to present at the Academy Awards.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier, "A Fantastic Woman" earned the Oscar for best foreign language film, giving Chile its first win. The film follows a transgender woman trying to gain acceptance from the family of her deceased boyfriend.

James Ivory

Legendary writer-producer James Ivory became the oldest Oscar winner ever at the age of 89.

Wearing a shirt with "Call Me by Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet's face on it, Ivory took the stage to accept his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"A story familiar to most of us," Ivory said, accepting his award, "whether we're straight, or gay, or somewhere in between, we've all gone through first love, I hope -- and come out the other side mostly intact."

Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez, who won a second Oscar with wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez on Sunday, is already part of a rare group of entertainers to achieve the EGOT -- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. But with the songwriting team's Oscar win for best song for "Remember Me" from the animated film "Coco," Lopez became the first person to earn the EGOT twice.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lopez, 43, who won his first Oscar in 2014 for the smash hit "Let It Go" from "Frozen," now has two Emmys, three Tonys, three Grammys and two Oscars. It took less than a decade for him to earn all those accolades -- also a record.