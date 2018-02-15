Wendy Williams says 'I feel awful,' will skip talk show 'for a few days'

Feb 15, 2018, 1:08 PM ET
PHOTO: Wendy Williams attends the American Heart Associations Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2018 presented by Macys at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 8, 2018 in New York.PlayTheo Wargo/Getty Images
WATCH Wendy Williams recounts fainting on live TV

Wendy Williams took to social media to explain that she's taking a few days off from her eponymous talk show because of an unknown sickness.

"It's not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish," Williams, 53, said in a video posted on Valentine's Day. "I do go to the doctor's today to find out exactly what it is. But, you know, I feel awful."

Williams said that, despite her sickness, she had still planned to sit in her purple chair this week.

PHOTO: Christopher J. Hanke and Wendy Williams on the Wendy Williams Show, May, 2, 2017.Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher J. Hanke and Wendy Williams on the Wendy Williams Show, May, 2, 2017.

"I had to be talked out of not going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together," she continued in the video, in which she's wearing a turban and a pink bathrobe. "'Cause I'm a thoroughbred. I have not taken off since we started the show."

Wendy Williams faints on live TV after overheating in Halloween costume

Wendy Williams addresses 'scary' fall on national TV

Williams' sickness comes after she fainted on live television last Halloween.

The talk show host, who was wearing a Statue of Liberty costume, was introducing a guest when she began swaying and dropped to the floor. Even then, Williams completed the show.

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:20am PST

The former radio personality explained later that she "felt hot" and was "dehydrated."

"I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean," she said last November. "The costume got hot. All [of a] sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."

Comments