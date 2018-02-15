Wendy Williams says 'I feel awful,' will skip talk show 'for a few days'

Wendy Williams took to social media to explain that she's taking a few days off from her eponymous talk show because of an unknown sickness.
"It's not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish," Williams, 53, said in a video posted on Valentine's Day. "I do go to the doctor's today to find out exactly what it is. But, you know, I feel awful."
Williams said that, despite her sickness, she had still planned to sit in her purple chair this week.
"I had to be talked out of not going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together," she continued in the video, in which she's wearing a turban and a pink bathrobe. "'Cause I'm a thoroughbred. I have not taken off since we started the show."
Williams' sickness comes after she fainted on live television last Halloween.
The talk show host, who was wearing a Statue of Liberty costume, was introducing a guest when she began swaying and dropped to the floor. Even then, Williams completed the show.
The former radio personality explained later that she "felt hot" and was "dehydrated."
"I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean," she said last November. "The costume got hot. All [of a] sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."