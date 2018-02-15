Wendy Williams says 'I feel awful,' will skip talk show 'for a few days'

Wendy Williams took to social media to explain that she's taking a few days off from her eponymous talk show because of an unknown sickness.

"It's not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish," Williams, 53, said in a video posted on Valentine's Day. "I do go to the doctor's today to find out exactly what it is. But, you know, I feel awful."

Williams said that, despite her sickness, she had still planned to sit in her purple chair this week.

Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I had to be talked out of not going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together," she continued in the video, in which she's wearing a turban and a pink bathrobe. "'Cause I'm a thoroughbred. I have not taken off since we started the show."

Williams' sickness comes after she fainted on live television last Halloween.

The talk show host, who was wearing a Statue of Liberty costume, was introducing a guest when she began swaying and dropped to the floor. Even then, Williams completed the show.

The former radio personality explained later that she "felt hot" and was "dehydrated."

"I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean," she said last November. "The costume got hot. All [of a] sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."