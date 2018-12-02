Transcript for Parents slam so-called allergy bullying in new 'Peter Rabbit' film

Some parents are calling for a boycott of the film for showing food early bullying, that's what they call it. Good morning, Diane. Reporter: Good morning to you. The issue comes up twice. First, Peter wonders if the man's allergy is real. Then what happens later has some parents fuming. He's a beloved literary character with a knack for mischef. You must be Peter rabbit. Reporter: Peter rabbit, the case of man versus critter is now on the the big screen. Did you know they set traps in my Bette? Reporter: This morning, some parents are calling for a boycott because of a controversial scene making light of food allergies. The rabbits fine out that Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. The character is going into a full-blown reak and pulls out hif epinephrine pen and injects him. Reporter: Nicole's 8-year-old son has severe allergy. The condition is no joke. East allergic to peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame seeds. If the smallest amount gets into his system, he will have a reaction. Reporter: She writes on Facebook, it's never okay to tease or taunt somebody who has a food allergy with the food that they're deathly allergic to. It is a severe form of bullying. The hashtag boycott Peter rabbit is flooding social media. One post reads, I'm disgusted. Another calls it irresponsible. Some are defending the movie. Writing, it's just a stupid film. And please leave the poor rabbit alone. The movie unfortunately sent the wrong message to children. That it's something to joke about. And it's not. You could say to your children in the movie they joked. But in our family, it's not laughing matter. Reporter: Still trk backlash was enough for the studio and the filmmakers to issue an apology. Telling ABC news that we sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue and we apologize. Peter rabbit also apologizes in the film. Not specifically for the food attack. This is a scenario where people think this is people being too sensitive. Others say 1 in 13 U.S. Kids are estimated to have food allergies. It's a serious issue. Okay. Thank you, Diane.

