Transcript for Authorities investigate suspected poisoning of ex-Russian spy

Back now with the Russian spy mystery, a former Russian spy father and daughter is fighting for their lives this morning. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran is in London with the story. Reporter: You know, this is mysterious and even frightening case. This morning, that former Russian spy and his daughter remain in critical condition at an English hospital after being struck down Sunday by what authorities believe was some kind of miss son. Top British officials are pointing the finger right at Vladimir Putin. This morning, the mystery surveillance camera, believed to be an ex-russian spy and his daughter who collapsed moments later. On the floor, her eyes were wide open and the man went stiff, his arms stopped moving. Reporter: The man is sergei skripal, convicted in 2004 in Moscow spying for Britain. British authorities suspect some kind of poisoning. Trying to establish what has caused these people to become critically ill. Reporter: Another development, police officers and others at the scene were hospitalized after suffering rashes, wheezing and vomiting, the incident tryisimilar in 2006. Russian president Vladimir Putin probably approved the murder. This chilling video clip from 2010 when skripal and others were released in a spy swap, Putin vowing revenge. Traitors will kick the bucket, he said, trust me. Just a gangster thing to say for any world leader that's the concern here today in London. There was an emergency meeting of Britain's top security officials. Later today, we're told that we'll learn exactly what that mysterious substance was that struck down sergei skripal and his daughter. George. They'll have to trace it. Coming up, aen exclusive first look at Tom Brady after

