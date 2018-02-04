Boy found alive after falling through drainage pipe

Jesse Hernandez, 13, fell through a wooden plank on Sunday and was washed away into a network of drainage pipes that empties into the Los Angeles River, authorities said.
2:26 | 04/02/18

