Jury to start deliberations in Bill Cosby trial

The comedian's wife, Camille, made her first appearance of the trial during intense closing arguments that lasted more than six hours.
1:08 | 04/25/18

We get the latest on the trial of Bill Cosby. The jury set to start deliberating today. After closing arguments witnessed by his wife, Camille. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning to you, George. More than six hours of fiery closing arguments yesterday. Perhaps the most striking image came before court was in session. Bill Cosby's wife of now more than54 years, Camille Cosby, right at his side. Making her first appearance at the retrial. Saying they all Fabry katd their claims for money and attention. The prosecution accusing Cosby of shaming and humiliating the victims. Calling Cosby a conman. The defense brought up the me too movement first. Saying that Bill Cosby is an innocent man just caught up in the emotion and anger of essentially a mob mentality, George. Okay, linsey Davis, thank you

