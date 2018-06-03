Transcript for Kim Jong Un joins meeting with South Korean leaders

overseas now. The leader of nofrt Korea making a rare appearance at a high-stakes meeting with south Korea. Signaling what could be a major change on nuclear weapons. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran has the latest. Reporter: This looks like major break through. This morning, south Korean officials returning from talks in North Korea, including the meeting with Kim Jong-un himself. The north Korean regime wants to talk directly with the U.S. Government to discuss denuclearization on the Korean men nins la and normalizing relations. During negotiations, North Korea will halt additional nuclear and missile tests. Third, the north has pledged to never use nuclear or conventi conventional weapons with south Korea. A direct hotline will be set up between the leaders of north and South Korea. The south Korean delegation was told North Korea believes if military threats are removed, they have no need for nuclear weapons. All of this sounds good. The U.S. Government has to be wary. Reporter: They will certainly start from a position of suspicion, robin. Suspicion that Kim Jong-un is trying to peel Korea away from the eye lines with the U.S. Make no mistake, what happened today, somewhat happening today, represents an extraordinary new chapter in the tense standoff between the U.S. And north Korea. And maybe, just maybe, robin, a hopeful chapter. It's promising. We'll watch for the president's response.

