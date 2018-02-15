Transcript for US skier wins Olympic gold in Pyeonchang

A community reeling from that devastating school shooting and repercussions are being felt in South Korea at the olympics where athletes are remembering those who lost their lives and Amy is there with more. Good morning. Good morning to you, Michael. Even 7,000 miles away from home, that deadly shooting impacting these olympic games. U.S. Figure skaters Alexa and Chris Knierim dedicating their routine to those who lost their lives and on the slopes Mikaela shiffrin giving people something to smile about, a gold medal in giant slalom. Giant slalom gold for Mikaela shiffrin in pyeongchang. Reporter: Mikaela shiffrin, the latest member of team usa's golden club earning the top spot in the giant slalom. Coming down the hill and to the line. Reporter: The alpine skier finally making her 2018 debut. Shiffrin's event delayed twice due to heavy winds and extreme temperatures in pyeongchang. Riding the hill proved to be tough. Skiers crashing on the course throughout the competition. One right into these photographers. The 22-year-old shiffrin zigzagging down the mountain with speed and grace. Shiffrin's win achieving a promise she made to herself back in Sochi where she missed a spot on the podium placing fifth. After her stunning win, the now two-time gold medalist raising the American flag in celebration with shiffrin writing about that on Instagram. Stars in the right hand, stripes in the left. Make sure it's right side up. Careful with the win, don't drop it. Okay, okay, all set, cool, now smile. There will be a lot more from shiffrin to come. Her first of four events and that giant slalom that earned her gold had to be postponed twice because of the weather. It was windy and cold and I'm happy to report, Michael, it was the first day it was not bone chillingly cold. The high was a balmy 34 degrees and I do not want to hear about your 60-degree weather in new York. I can't. I'm not even going to mention it. You mentioned it for me. The athletes showed us their hearts are with everyone here and the tragedy that happened in Florida and our hearts are with them as well. Where do we stand with the medal count right now? Yes, so team usa has a total with eight medal, five of them are gold but Norway has the most overall medals dominating with 16. Germany has the most gold medals. They have eight so, Michael, right now team usa in fifth place at the olympics in pyeongchang but we still have a

